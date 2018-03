White Bridge Farm is a 43 acre oasis located between Tomball and Magnolia. As you enter the gated tree lined driveway, you instantly feel at home. The main cedar and stone house has views from every room, wide wrap around porches, salt water pool and is an entertainers dream. Six stall barn has an apartment/office along with 8 small paddocks. There are 4 larger pastures with plenty of trees for those hot summer days. Other improvements- 2500 sq.ft. House, Cottage, 2/2 Pool house, tennis court.