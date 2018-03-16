87 N Frontage Rd

Excellent, unique opportunity to do something amazing!Established 25 years ago, this 125 acre wildlife nature park in Edgewood New Mexico, is now available.With a strong community interest and many volunteers, this labor of love was a dream which after years of hard work became a wildlife zoo built in entirety by youth volunteers. In addition to owning the prime commercial location, you can negotiate partnering with the not for profit, premier zoo facility.Buy the land only and develop an adventure park, trout pond, zip lining course, hotel and/or restaurant on the section near the I-40 exit, or buy it all including the structures and animals from the non-profit and run the zoo yourself. Use your imagination and the possibilities are endless!This zoo/park is an excellent family and educational atmosphere with a wonderful history of youth volunteers, community events, music festivals and kids programs already established.The 2 miles of trails run throughout the different animal habitats. Also, there is an event space with many possibilities complete with a stage and concession area.Kids programs run throughout the summer along with music festivals and fun local summer events like the falconry show. Call Ann Lanzante today for a private showing.