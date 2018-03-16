Mitchell, 97750 - United States

Everything you could dream of and more! Rock?n A Ranch, 1,391± acres of great privacy, outstanding elk, deer and upland bird hunting and 115.9± acres of fertile irrigated hay/farm ground. Surrounded by outstanding views and just minutes to the John Day River. With a beautiful, completely updated, 5,000± square foot custom home, amazing landscaping, incredible water features, a private backyard pond and fruit trees. Great cattle working pens, feedlot, scales and indoor arena, plus a cattle/horse barn. This remote North Central Oregon location offers seclusion and privacy only 90 minutes from the Bend/Redmond Airport. Seldom can we check every box of amenities requested by buyers but Rock?n A can, including excellent value! (Owners health has resulted in need to sell).