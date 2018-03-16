13270 Sun Canyon Road

Jaw Dropping Ranch on 3,050 acres. Provides with activities all year round, including hunting, fishing and a home with a hay shed, and corrals. Sun River Ranch is an exceptional cattle and blue ribbon trophy fly fishing ranch on 3,050 acres (1,589 deeded, 926 BLM lease, 535 State lease) and has over four miles of Sun River frontage. This architecturally designed refuge is surrounded by Rocky Mountain vistas and offers state of the art technology in the custom log lodge that includes 4 bedrooms with 3 en suite baths, 3 river rock fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen, a fly tying and fishing equipment room, a walk-inn wine cellar, a private theater room and two screened in lounging rooms with roll up window systems. The log caretakers home has 3 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths, a rock fireplace and wrap-around mountain view porches. Sun River Ranch also features a 2 level log barn with bunkhouse sleeping quarters for 20, a helicopter pad and hangar with pilot's quarters, an indoor horse and cattle arena, a historic guest cabin and an off-grid 3 cabin fishing camp complete with outdoor kitchen. The ranch also borders the 19,000 acre Sun River Game Range, with immediate access to the Bob Marshall Wilderness and Scapegoat Wilderness areas. Numerous water rights in place, some dating back to 1932. The current seller is only the second owner of the property since the early 1900s - history abounds here. Protective conservation easement in place.