Buxy, 71390 - France

The castle, whose origins date back to the end of the Middle Ages, was modified during the following centuries. Located in the bottom of a wine village of the CÃ´te Chalonnaise, it is surrounded with a large park.The building (700 m2) is divided into 3 levels plus an attic:On the ground floor: entrance, dining room, lounge, kitchen, sheds.On the first floor: large living room, library, a corridor serving 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.In the second: 8 bedrooms, 3 shower rooms.Last level: attic, 2 small rooms.The original materials have been preserved and are in good condition (wood paneling, parquet floors, beams, chimneys etc.). Works of modern comfort will be expected (heating, sanitary, kitchen ...).The park, about 2.8 ha, is planted with beautiful old trees, with tennis, pond and orchard part.A small building houses garage and shed.The proximity of the city of Chalon-sur-Saone, a motorway exit, and a TGV station, is an added advantage.