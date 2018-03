房产描述

ONE OF A KIND is terribly over used...EXCEPT with this property! 1400 ft of sugar sand beach w/gradual elevation, & 84 acres of level grassy land, lush woods, and wetland for natural habitat, plus your own harbor. What is Maplewood Resort, can be your private retreat! Located on the South Shore of Leech Lake, its 111,000 acres makes it the 3rd largest lake in the land of 10,000 lakes. Please see video.