待售 - Boston, MA, United States - ¥14,540,202
Boston, MA, 02130 - United States

360 Arborway

约¥14,540,202
原货币价格 $2,295,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4527
    平方英尺

房产描述

Perched high up in a prime Jamaica Plain location overlooking the Arnold Arboretum, this stunning Colonial Revival w/ direct access 2 car garage was comprehensively renovated & expanded by a renowned builder. Historic character blends seamlessly w/ modern finishes throughout. Flexible open floor plan is wonderful for entertaining and offers an oversized chef’s kitchen complete w/ high end Thermador appliances and a spacious island to gather around. Magnificent custom bar adorns the gas fireplaced living room. Handsome custom mudroom w/ ship lap walls & reclaimed wood bench. One of a kind, spacious master bedroom with spa-like marble master bath & separate soaking Jacuzzi tub. 3 other good-sized bedrooms, a guest bath, office and laundry room round out the 2nd floor. Top level is an expansive media / family room / 5th bedroom plus full bath. 4 large decks off the front of the home face towards the Arboretum for tranquil mornings w/ coffee. This grand dame is a beauty not to be missed!

房产特征

  • 沥青屋顶
  • 临水

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

联系方式

经纪公司：
RE/MAX DESTINY
代理经纪:
Ellen Grubert
6172568455

周边设施

