360 Arborway

房产描述

Perched high up in a prime Jamaica Plain location overlooking the Arnold Arboretum, this stunning Colonial Revival w/ direct access 2 car garage was comprehensively renovated & expanded by a renowned builder. Historic character blends seamlessly w/ modern finishes throughout. Flexible open floor plan is wonderful for entertaining and offers an oversized chef’s kitchen complete w/ high end Thermador appliances and a spacious island to gather around. Magnificent custom bar adorns the gas fireplaced living room. Handsome custom mudroom w/ ship lap walls & reclaimed wood bench. One of a kind, spacious master bedroom with spa-like marble master bath & separate soaking Jacuzzi tub. 3 other good-sized bedrooms, a guest bath, office and laundry room round out the 2nd floor. Top level is an expansive media / family room / 5th bedroom plus full bath. 4 large decks off the front of the home face towards the Arboretum for tranquil mornings w/ coffee. This grand dame is a beauty not to be missed!