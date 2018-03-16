高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
待售 - Venice, CA, United States - ¥23,124,940
免费询盘

Venice, Venice, CA, 90291 - United States

810 Amoroso Pl

约¥23,124,940
原货币价格 $3,650,000

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室
  • 2689
    平方英尺

房产描述

Inspired by mid century Scandinavian design, local Venice architectural firm Electric Bowery has created this serene 3 bedroom walk street home just in time for Summer. At first glance you'll feel inspired by the soaring ceilings, expanse of glass sliding doors, warm custom cabinetry, wide oak flooring & open floor plan. The kitchen features custom white marble countertops, Wolf & Subzero appliances, built in desk & integrated wine fridge. The lower floor is completely open & seamlessly incorporates the sunken outdoor living area nestled among lush mature landscaping. Breathe in magical sunsets from your master bedroom balcony which spans the entire front of the house and overlooks the serene walk street below. Soak in views of Venice & enjoy delicious summer suppers on your expansive roof deck which spans the entire back of the property with built-in kitchen with bbq and sink. Full two car garage with room for even more cars behind the garage.

房产特征

  • 壁炉
  • 洗碗机

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Tiffany Rochelle
3102102213

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Tiffany Rochelle
3102102213

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_