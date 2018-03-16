810 Amoroso Pl

房产描述

Inspired by mid century Scandinavian design, local Venice architectural firm Electric Bowery has created this serene 3 bedroom walk street home just in time for Summer. At first glance you'll feel inspired by the soaring ceilings, expanse of glass sliding doors, warm custom cabinetry, wide oak flooring & open floor plan. The kitchen features custom white marble countertops, Wolf & Subzero appliances, built in desk & integrated wine fridge. The lower floor is completely open & seamlessly incorporates the sunken outdoor living area nestled among lush mature landscaping. Breathe in magical sunsets from your master bedroom balcony which spans the entire front of the house and overlooks the serene walk street below. Soak in views of Venice & enjoy delicious summer suppers on your expansive roof deck which spans the entire back of the property with built-in kitchen with bbq and sink. Full two car garage with room for even more cars behind the garage.