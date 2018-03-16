351 Havana Ave

房产描述

Absolutely beautiful throughout! Beautiful finishes and attention to details at every turn. Newer built 5 bed 5 bath home Designed for the Entertainer! Kitchen built to serve! and open to great room, outdoor dining and lounging. Large central island w/Farm Sink, Butlers Pantry (includes a Vegetable Sink, Wine Fridge. Professional Appliances-2 Stainless Steel fridge/freezer, 2 Dishwashers, 6 burners David Range w/Dual Ovens that include restaurant-style porcelain broiler. "Hidden" coffee bar, a lot of cabinetry storages, 3 Private & Separate yards perfect for entertaining! indoor and out speaker system refreshing pool & spa in private yard, Home Security System w/ 3 panels, Speakers in every room. Reverse Osmosis water system. Abundant Closet & Storage space, a New Central Vacuum System w/ broom sweep. Easy flow through home w/Barrel Vaulted Ceiling. Game room w/bathroom and wet bar. Mud room, great for homework/projects. Custom window coverings in every room. Loft office, homework area. The master suite is a must see! Large walk-in closet, a spa jet tub, separate shower/steam room. 3rd bedroom w/attached bathroom. Convenient Laundry Room with oversized sink. Friendly surrounding community walking distance to schools, shopping, and eateries. Steps to concerts in the park, Marina Vista park (includes Tennis & Basketball courts, Covered Playground, & Farmers Market), Belmont Shores, Naples, & Mother's Beach.