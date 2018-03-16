Sospel, 06380 - France

This property is for sale. This home contains 5 rooms including 3 bedrooms and has a livable surface of 250 m². It was built in 1700 17th century property. The land has a total surface area of 30000 m² including a workshop. This home is located in a quiet area. The property is sunny. This residence has a fireplace and a den which can be used as a room. This home contains 1 kitchen equipped with an oven and a shower room as well as 4 WC. It has 1 living room, 1 dining room and a dressing room. There is a garage and a parking space. The property includes a barbecue ; it also has a swimming pool.