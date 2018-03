房产描述

Wonderful house in front of the sea in Menorca.



4 bedroom villa and 300 sq m. located on a 2,000 sq m. plot. Spread over two floors we find the day area on the ground floor with kitchen, bathroom and living room with access to the terrace and garden with swimming pool and wonderful sea views. The night area is on the top floor where there are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.



The house is sold together with the plot located between the house and the sea.