高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - United Kingdom - ¥34,893,221
免费询盘

W2 - United Kingdom

Kendal Street, Hyde Park Estate, Westminster, W2

约¥34,893,221
原货币价格 £3,950,000
其他

详情

  • 10
    卧室
  • 10
    浴室 (10 全卫)

房产描述

An amazing opportunity to purchase this HMO with licence for 10 units (5 of which are self contained). The licence grants a capacity to house upto 13 occupants.

The property has potential to be modernised throughut
Located in the heart of Connaught Village within walking distance of the Central Line at Marble Arch, the Heathrow Express at Paddington, Hyde Park and Oxford Street.
HMO
10 units (5 self contained)
Close to Hyde Park

联系方式

经纪公司：
Cluttons LLP
代理经纪:
Hyde Park
+44 (0) 20 7262 2226

联系方式

经纪公司：
Cluttons LLP
代理经纪:
Hyde Park
+44 (0) 20 7262 2226

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_