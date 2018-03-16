高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Paris, France - ¥8,953,691
免费询盘

Paris, 75007 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥8,953,691
原货币价格 €1,150,000
公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 1.5
    浴室 (1 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 732
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located on the fourth and top floor of a typical period building, this apartment offers 68.05 sqm of living area (Carrez law) in perfect condition. The interior benefits from an efficient layout, abundant natural light (north/south-facing) and total peace and quiet. It comprises an entry hall, a large living room, a separate equipped kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom with WC, a shower-room and a separate WC. An upstairs attic conversion offers additional sleeping and storage space. Multiple storage facilities. Also includes a cellar. Part of a shared building comprising 25 residential units. Annual property charges: 1,680 EUR.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Emile Garcin Paris Rive Gauche
代理经纪:
Emile Garcin Paris Rive Gauche
+33142617338

联系方式

经纪公司：
Emile Garcin Paris Rive Gauche
代理经纪:
Emile Garcin Paris Rive Gauche
+33142617338

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_