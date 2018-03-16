Located on the fourth and top floor of a typical period building, this apartment offers 68.05 sqm of living area (Carrez law) in perfect condition. The interior benefits from an efficient layout, abundant natural light (north/south-facing) and total peace and quiet. It comprises an entry hall, a large living room, a separate equipped kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom with WC, a shower-room and a separate WC. An upstairs attic conversion offers additional sleeping and storage space. Multiple storage facilities. Also includes a cellar. Part of a shared building comprising 25 residential units. Annual property charges: 1,680 EUR.