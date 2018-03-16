Located on the third floor of a handsome 17th century building on the Ile Saint-Louis, this outstanding property offers 134 sqm of living area (126.40 sqm Carrez law). It comprises an entry gallery, a large living room with parquet flooring and fireplace, a handsome living room overlooking a tree-filled courtyard, a kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom (with option to install a second bathroom). Extensive storage space. This is a unique apartment in good condition with spacious living areas and a ceiling height of 3.4m. Its large windows allow the natural light to enter and afford stunning views towards the River Seine. Cellar.