在售 - Paris, France - ¥24,836,762
Paris, 75004 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥24,836,762
原货币价格 €3,190,000
公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 1442
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located on the third floor of a handsome 17th century building on the Ile Saint-Louis, this outstanding property offers 134 sqm of living area (126.40 sqm Carrez law). It comprises an entry gallery, a large living room with parquet flooring and fireplace, a handsome living room overlooking a tree-filled courtyard, a kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom (with option to install a second bathroom). Extensive storage space. This is a unique apartment in good condition with spacious living areas and a ceiling height of 3.4m. Its large windows allow the natural light to enter and afford stunning views towards the River Seine. Cellar.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Emile Garcin Paris Rive Gauche
代理经纪:
Emile Garcin Paris Rive Gauche
+33142617338

周边设施

