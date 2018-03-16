高端地产新闻
在售 - Paris, France - ¥54,111,440
Paris, 75007 - France

地址暂不公布

约¥54,111,440
原货币价格 €6,950,000
公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3229
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located on the 4th and top floor of a handsome period building on the Place du Palais Bourbon, this apartment offers 300 sqm of living area. Its outstanding features include 8 windows overlooking the square with views of the Eglise de Montmartre. The property comprises a beautiful entry hall, a large living room, a smaller lounge, a study, a master suite, a bathroom, a second bedroom with bathroom, and a kitchen-diner overlooking the square. A separate apartment (once linked to the main residence) comprises a living room, a bedroom and a bathroom. Additional facilities include three staff bedrooms, a cellar and a double storage box in the courtyard.

联系方式

经纪公司：
Emile Garcin Paris Rive Gauche
代理经纪:
Emile Garcin Paris Rive Gauche
+33142617338

