Located on the 4th and top floor of a handsome period building on the Place du Palais Bourbon, this apartment offers 300 sqm of living area. Its outstanding features include 8 windows overlooking the square with views of the Eglise de Montmartre. The property comprises a beautiful entry hall, a large living room, a smaller lounge, a study, a master suite, a bathroom, a second bedroom with bathroom, and a kitchen-diner overlooking the square. A separate apartment (once linked to the main residence) comprises a living room, a bedroom and a bathroom. Additional facilities include three staff bedrooms, a cellar and a double storage box in the courtyard.