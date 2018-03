In a beautiful 1930 building, an apartment of 348,44m² Carrez law in perfect condition located on the 5th floor with elevator, facing south, comprising: an entrance gallery, a living room of 73m², a dining room, 5 bedrooms, three bathrooms, shower room. Two parking spaces. Studio equipped service (not included). Double cellar. Spacious. Balcony with a view over the trees, without vis-à-vis.