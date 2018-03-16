76163 Via Sovana

房产描述

Breathtaking mountain views with highly sought after southern exposure. No expense was spared in creating this beautiful masterpiece. Gorgeous gated courtyard entry with mature olive trees create a Tuscan paradise. An imported soothing fountain add to the ambiance. There is a large detached casita with built-in entertainment center and sitting area. Spacious great room floor plan features a gourmet kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances and rich granite counter tops with full back splash. The living room dining room combination offers a wet bar with wine cooler,a stunning cast stone fireplace and built in entertainment center. Two sets of vanishing pocket doors allow for seamless indoor outdoor living. Luxurious master suite with a fireplace and spa like bath. The outdoor area is an entertainer's delight with a large covered patio and a resort style pool with raised spa, as well as a built-in BBQ and fire pit. On the golf course but elevated for maximum privacy and views.