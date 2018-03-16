11 Arvidale Rd

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928



Fabulous NEW CONSTRUCTION built by Jon Rocker of J. Rocker Associates, one of NJ'S top custom home builders. This completed home is the first of 5 new construction homes on Arvidale and features 5 generous sized bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms plus an office playroom, all w the finest finishes throughout. The Gourmet Kitchen offers Top of the Line Viking appliances including an oversized built in fridge, wall oven, microwave and cooktop. Throughout the home, you will find Marble, Quartz and Granite countertops, hardwood flooring and attractive lighting fixtures. All of the homes are situated on an acre + parcel w sweeping front yards and a large rear yard. Conveniently located to schools, major highways ( Routes 78, 22 287) and a future "Park and Ride" for those who commute to New York City







View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information