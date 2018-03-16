高端地产新闻
在售 - Warren, United States - ¥7,824,466
免费询盘

Warren, 07059 - United States

11 Arvidale Rd

约¥7,824,466
原货币价格 $1,235,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3571
    平方英尺 (1.03 英亩)

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928

Fabulous NEW CONSTRUCTION built by Jon Rocker of J. Rocker Associates, one of NJ'S top custom home builders. This completed home is the first of 5 new construction homes on Arvidale and features 5 generous sized bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms plus an office playroom, all w the finest finishes throughout. The Gourmet Kitchen offers Top of the Line Viking appliances including an oversized built in fridge, wall oven, microwave and cooktop. Throughout the home, you will find Marble, Quartz and Granite countertops, hardwood flooring and attractive lighting fixtures. All of the homes are situated on an acre + parcel w sweeping front yards and a large rear yard. Conveniently located to schools, major highways ( Routes 78, 22 287) and a future "Park and Ride" for those who commute to New York City



View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information

MLS ID: 3431278

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
Weichert Realtors
代理经纪:
Paul Stillwaggon
1-888-720-4928

