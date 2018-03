房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928



10 Unit Renovated Mixed Use Building for Sale in Paterson! Includes 9 Apartments and 1 Barber Shop! First Floor Features Barber Shop, two 1 Bedroom Apartments, and one 2 Bedroom Apartment. Second Floor Features three 3 Bedroom Apartments! Third floor features three 3 bedroom Apartments! 8% Cap Rate!!!







View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information