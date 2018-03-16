高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - North Myrtle Beach, United States - ¥11,979,986
免费询盘

North Myrtle Beach, 29582 - United States

1406 Marina Bay Drive

约¥11,979,986
原货币价格 $1,890,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (6 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Call us for more information at 1-888-720-4928

This is one of the rare cases where the phrase "one of a kind" truly applies. With over 6100 square feet of heated living space this magnificent home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac with 150' of Intracoastal Waterway frontage, featuring multiple living areas, gourmet kitchen, two wet bars, ice maker, wine cooler, Leviton "Smart Home" system, his and her water closets in the master bath, custom woodwork throughout, three-stop elevator, full outdoor kitchen, salt water pool and spa, grand spiral staircase built by local craftsmen, floating dock. Every aspect of this home is built to the highest standards. Meticulously maintained in like-new condition. Three stories of incredible waterway views. Shown by appointment only.



View this listing on Weichert.com to see even more Photos and Information

MLS ID: 1724184

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
North Myrtle Beach - WEICHERT, REALTORS - Southern Coast
代理经纪:
Scott Jackson
1-888-720-4928

联系方式

经纪公司：
weichert
分部：
North Myrtle Beach - WEICHERT, REALTORS - Southern Coast
代理经纪:
Scott Jackson
1-888-720-4928

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_