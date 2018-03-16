6455 Nw Torch Lake Drive

房产描述

A RARE FIND ON 402 OF TORCH LAKE FRONTAGE! The crystal clear blue waters of Torch Lake will greet you as you begin your tour of this one-of-kind home. Step back in time to the glamour and elegance of the 50s in this one of kind mid century modern home. The architectural details have been lovingly maintained and truly represent a bygone era from the gorgeous ranch plank oak flooring, pennant lighting, stone accents throughout, clear story windows, unique storage & cubbies, wood paneled walls and more. Sweeping views of the lake, a wood burning fieldstone fireplace, cathedral ceilings, built-in wet bar/cocktail area/wine rack, built-in bookcases and indirect lighting, enhances the spacious living room. The main floor master suite is complete with a spacious bedroom, his & her full bathrooms, with one including a dressing table, marble vanity and tiled shower, an additional adjoining bedroom or study connects on the water side. Over 3,200 sq. ft. of living space, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, retro kitchen, detached 3-car garage with attic space storage, walkout lower level with a large family room. The beautiful 3.6 acre setting is highlighted by stone patios and walkways, perennial gardens at the shoreline, underground sprinkler system, wrap around decking and a private boat launch area. Get ready to enjoy waterfront living on your 402 feet of sandy frontage, hop on your boat and start exploring the Chain-of-Lakes from your front door. The possibilities are endless for this property. A must see!