在售 - Manhattan, NY, United States - ¥9,503,400
Midtown East, Manhattan, NY, 10022 - United States

300 East 59th Street

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
合作公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 1.5
    浴室
  • 1300
    平方英尺

房产描述

Panoramic views from every window! With both Northern and Eastern exposure, this renovated two bedroom, one and half bathroom apartment features a spacious light-filled living area, formal dining room and eat-in-kitchen. The extensive recent renovation included new Thermopane windows with protective solar tint, hardwood floors throughout, and upgraded bathrooms. The new cook’s kitchen, with breakfast bar, has a Subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, custom cabinetry with abundant storage, Caeserstone countertops and a glass mosaic backsplash. Currently configured as a one bedroom with formal dining room, the flexible layout is easily convertible to a two bedroom home. The powder room could be expanded to a full bath. There are so many closets that one has actually been converted to a home office! The apartment is in impeccable condition.
Convenient to public transportation, Bloomingdale’s and Whole Foods, The Landmark is a full-service cooperative featuring a 24-hour doorman, resident manager, planted roof deck, storage, washer/dryer on every floor and onsite garage. The lobby has recently been renovated. The building is pet friendly.

房产特征

  • 新建
  • 门房
  • 景观
  • 专用阳台

上市日期: 2017年11月16日

联系方式

分部：
Compass
代理经纪:
Jason Prifold
7026841574

周边设施

周边设施
