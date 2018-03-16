29110 Positano Ln

Richly appointed villa w/ the finest finishes, punctuated by western lake view where spectacular sunsets will warm every room and poolside soiree. Alfresco living will be everything you imagined whether enjoying the gas grill and full outdoor kitchen, playing hostess in the large covered dining area, lounging by the stone fireplace, or basking in the sun. Beamed ceilings, stone-framed fireplace, picture windows, arched walkways, & column accents, create a handsome ambiance to this stunning home. The massive kitchen includes extended center island w/ sink, Sub-Zero/Wolf kitchen appliances, walk-in wine cellar, granite, & an open concept that generously gives way to the formal dining/living areas. Embrace the convenience of technology w/ a centralized TV system as well as automated lighting, outdoor screens, & lanai awning. The master suite will seduce w/ elegant details & spa-like luxuries & your guests will inevitably boast of their secluded sanctuary of elaborate features. Take advantage of villa-style conveniences including association management of pool, lawn, & landscaping while living in single-family style. $250,000 FURNISHING PKG INCL! IMMEDIATE GOLF MEMBERSHIP AVAILABLE!!