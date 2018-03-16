51 Ocean Course Dr

Just a five-minute stroll away from the most secluded stretch along Kiawah's ten-mile beach, the immaculate home at 51 Ocean Course Drive is located in a coveted neighborhood behind the second security gate. Complete with tranquil lagoon and marsh views, this property enjoys the dappled shade of grand oaks, glimpses of the Atlantic Ocean, and the distant, relaxing sound of ocean surf and seagulls from its expansive ipe-decked porches.



Built in 2009, the home was recently redecorated by a professional interior designer from the Atlanta and Charleston markets, and showcases the very newest in design techniques.



A brick stairway and covered front portico lead into a foyer with a sweeping staircase, opening to the first floor’s living spaces and a central hallway with sightlines out to the rear veranda.



Sized for gracious living, each interior space is elegantly appointed with rich, wide-plank oak flooring, ten-foot ceilings, raised paneling, cased throughways, handsome trims and molding, coffered ceilings, and a soothing, sophisticated color palette.



Large picture and round windows welcome natural light into every room, and large glass doors showcase a sun-sparkled lagoon frequented by Kiawah’s amazing maritime birdlife. Extra privacy is assured as the property across the lagoon has been preserved in perpetuity by the Kiawah Nature Conservancy, and will never be built upon.



Ideal for entertaining, the home is designed to accommodate large and small gatherings with equal ease. The great room is sectioned into three connected venues—a front drawing room, a central great room with coffered ceiling and marble-surround gas fireplace, and a gathering room. Five French doors open out to the veranda, which offers a perfect spot to dine al fresco.



The gourmet kitchen is perfect for cooks who enjoy social interactions. Opulent granite-perimeter counters, custom antiqued cabinetry, a full-sized pantry closet, and contrasting granite-topped center island with round copper sink provide abundant prep and storage space. Professional-grade appliances include two panel-front Sub-Zero® units—one each for fresh and frozen foods, Wolf® six-burner range with griddle, Sub-Zero beverage center, and Bosch® dishwasher.



A keeping room adjoining the kitchen offers more lagoon views, access to the rear veranda, and a relaxed space for family and friends to enjoy casual meals and get-togethers.



Guests will relish sipping wine beneath a chandelier downstairs in the 2,000-bottle wine cellar and tasting room.



Upstairs, four spacious bedrooms—two with glass doors out to a second-level porch with panoramic views—offer customized walk-in closets and luxurious private baths. A center hall with sitting area and French glass doors offers access to the covered porch.



The home’s third level is devoted entirely to the elegant, generously sized master suite, ensuring exquisite privacy. The bedroom features hardwood flooring and two walk-in closets: one includes a coffee bar, sink, and beverage center, and the other is lined with cedar. The suite’s sumptuous, stone-appointed bath features a Crema-marble-topped dual vanity, oversized travertine shower, and separate soaking tub.



The master suite also enjoys access to two outdoor living spaces. On one side, a covered ocean porch set into the roofline provides a serene spot to sit among the oak treetops, enjoy ocean breezes, and take in panoramic views of spectacular sunsets while sipping coffee or wine. On the other side, opening directly off the bedroom, a wide rear porch offers miles-long views of the Island and tranquil lagoon.



Within walking distance to The Beach Club and the world-famous Ocean Course, this home also offers the opportunity to purchase a Kiawah Island Club Membership—offering a Kiawah Island lifestyle filled with social and sporting abundance. Conceptual designs for a variety of integrated deck pools are also available.



Offering the best of both convenience and privacy, additional features of this home include a four-stop elevator, finished second-floor laundry room, pristinely finished four-car garage and 720-square-foot bonus space (perfect for additional storage or a fitness room) in the air conditioned lower level, two 80-gallon water heaters, and energy-efficient foam attic insulation.

