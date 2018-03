房产描述

Serene Meydenbauer waterfront estate. Experience the spectacular views of the city, Meydenbauer Bay and Mount Rainier. This rare opportunity features 130’ of waterfront, .75 of an acre, two docks, charming view cottage as the main house, lakeside cabana, view artist studio and an additional workshop. The meandering path takes you through the lush landscaping and beautiful water features. Completely private and very accessible with two driveways and garage parking for 5 cars. Medina Elementary.