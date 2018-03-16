683 Hammond St

Exceptional new construction townhouse with fabulous entertaining spaces and an in-unit elevator located in desirable Chestnut Hill. Well designed and expertly built, this spectacular unit offers wonderful architectural details, luxurious appointments and a great layout. The first floor foyer leads to your 2 car garage, a private elevator and a lovely bedroom/office suite with easy access to a private outdoor space. The main living level includes a formal living room and an over-sized, open-plan family space with a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, center island, dining area and two gas fireplaces. The upper level has a stunning master suite with a lavish bathroom, two large family bedrooms with a connecting bathroom and a laundry area. Convenient to schools, parks, supermarkets, shops, restaurants, highways and public transportation to Downtown Boston.