在售 - Brookline, MA, United States - ¥12,031,304
Brookline, MA, 02467 - United States

683 Hammond St

约¥12,031,304
原货币价格 $1,899,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 3189
    平方英尺 (0.23 英亩)

房产描述

Exceptional new construction townhouse with fabulous entertaining spaces and an in-unit elevator located in desirable Chestnut Hill. Well designed and expertly built, this spectacular unit offers wonderful architectural details, luxurious appointments and a great layout. The first floor foyer leads to your 2 car garage, a private elevator and a lovely bedroom/office suite with easy access to a private outdoor space. The main living level includes a formal living room and an over-sized, open-plan family space with a gourmet kitchen, granite counters, center island, dining area and two gas fireplaces. The upper level has a stunning master suite with a lavish bathroom, two large family bedrooms with a connecting bathroom and a laundry area. Convenient to schools, parks, supermarkets, shops, restaurants, highways and public transportation to Downtown Boston.

MLS ID: 72256515

联系方式

分部：
Hammond Residential Real Estate
代理经纪:
Kennedy Lynch Team

_