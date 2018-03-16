476 Wood Road

房产描述

Two Story, Condo/Townhouse/Duplex/Half Duplex - Snowmass Village, CO Truly a one-of-a-kind property in Snowmass Village. Where else are you going to find a 3,600+ square foot, 7 bedroom, 6 bathroom condominium with direct ski access right outside your door - to both the Gondola and the 6 pack. Take in the expansive mountain views in the large great room setting and throughout. Chamonix is one of the premier complexes in Snowmass with superior management, swimming pool & outdoor spa. This property also enjoys 2 underground parking spaces, 3 owners ski lockers, 2 storage closets, all of which are only a few steps out the door. Elevator access to both the main and lower level, multiple decks and patios off the main living areas and bedrooms. Large bunk room and extra living space for family. A unique offering - nothing else like it on the market!