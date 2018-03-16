高端地产新闻
在售 - Snowmass Village, CO, United States - ¥24,043,602
Snowmass Village, CO, 81615 - United States

476 Wood Road

约¥24,043,602
原货币价格 $3,795,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 3611
    平方英尺

房产描述

Two Story, Condo/Townhouse/Duplex/Half Duplex - Snowmass Village, CO Truly a one-of-a-kind property in Snowmass Village. Where else are you going to find a 3,600+ square foot, 7 bedroom, 6 bathroom condominium with direct ski access right outside your door - to both the Gondola and the 6 pack. Take in the expansive mountain views in the large great room setting and throughout. Chamonix is one of the premier complexes in Snowmass with superior management, swimming pool & outdoor spa. This property also enjoys 2 underground parking spaces, 3 owners ski lockers, 2 storage closets, all of which are only a few steps out the door. Elevator access to both the main and lower level, multiple decks and patios off the main living areas and bedrooms. Large bunk room and extra living space for family. A unique offering - nothing else like it on the market!

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: 151586

联系方式

分部：
Aspen Snowmass Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Terry Rogers
(970)379-2443

