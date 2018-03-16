高端地产新闻
在售 - Baltimore, Canada - ¥7,080,432
Baltimore, K0K 1C0 - Canada

3205 Harwood Rd

约¥7,080,432
原货币价格 $1,117,563
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 56.0
    英亩

房产描述

WELCOME TO THE WOW FACTOR! This is a unique opportunity to own a spectacular country home created by your favorite TV designers! Nestled at the end of a long private drive on 56 glorious acres of Northumberland countryside with panoramic views, forest, walking trails & a stream. A modern home with rustic designer finishes featuring 4 BR/3.5 BTH & impeccably finished on 3 levels. The gourmet kitchen boasts state of art finishes. The great room features a dramatic wall of windows bringing the outdoors in ? and it?s all about the outdoor living space! The main floor library/office inspires creativity. Main floor master offers a spa like en-suite. The lower level is perfect for entertaining with a den, a wine cellar with tasting room. The separate 2 car garage has been masterfully created into a quintessential Man Cave that everyone will want to enjoy. A separate out building offers additional space for toys & hobbies. Bragging rights for the discerning buyer! A MUST SEE!

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: NH511100443

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker R M R Real Estate, Brokerage
代理经纪:
Lori and Nathan Copeland
(905)372-9323

联系方式

