3205 Harwood Rd

房产描述

WELCOME TO THE WOW FACTOR! This is a unique opportunity to own a spectacular country home created by your favorite TV designers! Nestled at the end of a long private drive on 56 glorious acres of Northumberland countryside with panoramic views, forest, walking trails & a stream. A modern home with rustic designer finishes featuring 4 BR/3.5 BTH & impeccably finished on 3 levels. The gourmet kitchen boasts state of art finishes. The great room features a dramatic wall of windows bringing the outdoors in ? and it?s all about the outdoor living space! The main floor library/office inspires creativity. Main floor master offers a spa like en-suite. The lower level is perfect for entertaining with a den, a wine cellar with tasting room. The separate 2 car garage has been masterfully created into a quintessential Man Cave that everyone will want to enjoy. A separate out building offers additional space for toys & hobbies. Bragging rights for the discerning buyer! A MUST SEE!