高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Simi Valley, CA, United States - ¥28,193,420
免费询盘

Simi Valley, CA, 93065 - United States

758 Donnington Ct

约¥28,193,420
原货币价格 $4,450,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 7010
    平方英尺 (23.0 英亩)

房产描述

23 Acres + Private Lake In this European Estate Where Romance Mingles with California Magic www.758Donnington.com Located behind private gates high above the Wood Ranch Country Club, this palatial Tuscan-inspired villa captures 360-degree sunlit views from every window across lush lawns on its lot situated as the crown on its own hilltop. Classic architectural elegance is revealed from the grand foyer, archways and volume ceilings to state-of-the-art technology and rich inlaid flooring. The superb resort-size backyard seems to be at the top of the world, enjoying a resort-style infinity pool and spa, private one acre lake, nature preserve, space for a helipad, separate guest house, outdoor entertainment barbecue center, fruit trees, lush landscaping and circular stamped drive gracing the entrance. Reduced to $4,450,000

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker Westlake Village Centre
代理经纪:
Rosemary Allison
(805)491-2100

联系方式

分部：
Coldwell Banker Westlake Village Centre
代理经纪:
Rosemary Allison
(805)491-2100

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_