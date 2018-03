房产描述

TURN-KEY FISHING RESORT LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL SUN COVE! Sun Cove Resort is an established fishing/vacation destination on the scenic shores of popular Wannacut Lake in sunny Okanogan Co. 11+ acres w/1200' of lakefront consists of 10 cabins, 2 rental homes, RV and tent sites, pool, general store, restaurant, lounge, & owner's quarters. MLS# 1181146