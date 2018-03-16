房产描述

2540 WESTVIEW COURT Exquisite Estate Perfectly Situated On A 3.38 Acre Double Lot In Whispering Farms. Every detail of this custom Hawkins-Welwood home has been thoughtfully and meticulously executed. Original owner's, well-crafted luxury family home with 5 bedrooms & 7 baths. Formal library w coffered ceiling & BIs, family room w stunning stone wall, wood beams & FP. Elegant dining rm, wood framed windows. Gourmet kitchen w comm. grade appl, dual dishwashers, built-in refrig & bkfst nook w amazing views. Luxurious master w sitting area & spa like bath. Extra bed down, media, game and 3 large beds upstairs. Dual staircases. All perfectly positioned on a private cul-de-sac. Highly sought after Prosper ISD; 30 min to DFW Airport.