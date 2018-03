房产描述

An absolutely stunning mix of new and historic living on this 12+ acre parcel just outside of the city limits. Offering a beautiful newer 2004 built home with a 1804 built log cabin with all the amenities as well as the newer home with all high-end finishes. Situated on this property are a pond, bunkhouse, and storage barn for your enjoyment. Come enjoy this rare mix of historical and new lifestyle living with the convenience of being 2.5 miles from town. Truly a unique property.