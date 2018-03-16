2204 E Overholser Drive

房产描述

Contemporary,Traditional, Single Family - Oklahoma City, OK The owners have lavished endless time, creativity & resources to create a luxurious & luminous, one of a kind residence, exceeding all quality and standards. A truly majestic luxury estate. Features: panoramic lake views, 2 private gated entries, water features, exquisite designs, wine room, billiards room, game room, full basement, panic/safe room, iPad controlled whole house audio, artist painted schemes, elevator, Irish pub bar, large outdoor terrace, custom fixtures, reclaimed hardwood floors, holiday storage rooms, gift wrapping station room, three utility rooms, grand executive office, Euro-style kitchen, separate cater/prep kitchen, butler's pantry, kids play room, gaming room, resort pool (designed after the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas), multiple outdoor living areas, guest house with 2 car garage, 2 bed 1 living guest apartment over garage, and an automotive buff's dream car garage in workshop plus a separate three car garage. Workshop is big enough for indoor basketball. AMAZING