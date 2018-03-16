高端地产新闻
在售 - Washoe Valley, NV, United States - ¥8,229,944
免费询盘

Washoe Valley, NV, 89704 - United States

5375 Eastlake Blvd

约¥8,229,944
原货币价格 $1,299,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2026
    平方英尺 (114.0 英亩)

房产描述

Site/Stick Built - Washoe Valley, NV Very Rare opportunity to purchase this 114 acre water righted ranch centrally located and elevated for commanding views of Washoe Lake and the Carson Range. This property has almost forty acres of hay/alfalfa in production, 3 grandfathered in stand alone investments (rentals) or ranch hand living quarters, a guest house and main home with an partially finished basement. Additionally, the property offers a pond, 12,000 gallon gravity feed water tank supplied by a year round spring. Listing Agent: Dan LaPorte Email Address: 1laportedan@gmail.com Broker: Chase International Carson Val

上市日期: 2017年7月4日

MLS ID: 170009603

联系方式

分部：
Chase International - Carson Valley
代理经纪:
Dan LaPorte
(775)450-2299

周边设施

周边设施
_