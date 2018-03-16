高端地产新闻
在售 - Arcadia, OK, United States - ¥23,124,940
Arcadia, OK, 73007 - United States

10509 Quo Vadis Drive

约¥23,124,940
原货币价格 $3,650,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 9152
    平方英尺 (7.23 英亩)

房产描述

French,Mediterranean, Single Family - Arcadia, OK This stunning Quo Vadis custom home is a timeless statement of luxury, elegance and architectural design. Amenities include: Great room, study/office, basement/safe room (with wine racks, wine fridge, granite, etc), gym/workout room, mud room, dog room equipped with dog shower, home theater (with 90" LCD TV, theater chairs and concession area, outdoor kitchen, 12 ft ceilings, custom iron work, custom woodwork, four fireplaces, Savant whole house audio, indoor/outdoor speakers, 45,000 (mol) gallon pool, class 4 concrete/tile roof, spray foam insulation, 26 piers around the perimeter of home, Generac generator backup (controls all of first level and basement), 5' wide hallways, maple cabinets, wine room, pecan wood crown molding/baseboards, wood shutters, handscraped hickory wood floors, Thermador appliances, Scottsman ice maker, master bath with heated floors & Victoria & Albert bathtub, 2 master closets w/ maple wood built-in's with cedar ceilings, etc. 564 SF basement included in SF.

上市日期: 2017年4月28日

MLS ID: 770085

联系方式

分部：
Keller Williams Realty Elite
代理经纪:
Wyatt Poindexter
(405)417-5466

