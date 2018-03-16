5744 Jones Baseline Road

This country home is sure to impress you. Snuggled into an enclave of trees on an approximately 1 acre lot, privacy is definitely assured. Inside this 2,910 square foot home is a floor plan that is ideal for your growing family. Enter the front door into a centre hall plan with a cozy library to the left and dining room to the right. All the living is at the back of the house with a large family room with open concept views to the kitchen and its eat-in area.... an expansive view of the treed yard is a definite bonus! Hardwood floors, gas fireplace, high ceilings, granite kitchen counters, main level laundry, butlers pantry and French doors are just some of the amenities that will please you. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms for your growing family including a gorgeous master suite with luxurious ensuite, 2 walk-in closets and a walkout to an upper balcony....the perfect spot for morning coffee! A finished basement rounds out the useable square footage and has a large recreation room, full bathroom and a bedroom with a large window. Need more space? Head out to the detached double garage that has a finished 2nd storey that would be the perfect kids hangout. This fantastic home is located in a rural setting but not far from the City of Guelph, Fergus and major transportation routes that would be ideal for commuters. Book your time to visit today....you are going to fall in love. (id:12244) Some of this listing content is licensed by The Canadian Real Estate Association and

