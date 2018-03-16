82 Newton Road

Grow Your Vision Here! Once in a lifetime opportunity to plant your business in a prime location! This three family home, on 25+ OPEN acres has been a staple in the community for the last 54 years. This property lends itself well to a Landscaping or Garden Center, Farm Stand, Christmas Tree Farm and Outlet, Yoga or Art Studio, Retreat Center or Bed & Breakfast. Integrated Commercial Residential Zoning affords unlimited opportunity for this gorgeous property. Currently operating as a vegetable, garden & retail center w/well established long term clientele. FEATURES INCLUDE 3 Separate Living Units for IN-LAW, extended family, employees or hospitality guests. 5 MINUTES TO THE MA BORDER & RTE 495 yet world's away. Beautiful 25.6 prime acres include Multiple outbuildings, a large dairy barn currently converted into retail space and storage, with a spacious hayloft, 12 greenhouses, pastures, irrigation pond & tile silo. Exceptional updated 1763 farm house offers a custom kitchen, newer roof, furnace, siding & Harvey windows soft & hardwood floors.

