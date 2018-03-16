高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Plaistow, NH, United States - ¥7,127,550
免费询盘

Plaistow, NH, 03865 - United States

82 Newton Road

约¥7,127,550
原货币价格 $1,125,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 8
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 5958
    平方英尺

房产描述

Grow Your Vision Here! Once in a lifetime opportunity to plant your business in a prime location! This three family home, on 25+ OPEN acres has been a staple in the community for the last 54 years. This property lends itself well to a Landscaping or Garden Center, Farm Stand, Christmas Tree Farm and Outlet, Yoga or Art Studio, Retreat Center or Bed & Breakfast. Integrated Commercial Residential Zoning affords unlimited opportunity for this gorgeous property. Currently operating as a vegetable, garden & retail center w/well established long term clientele. FEATURES INCLUDE 3 Separate Living Units for IN-LAW, extended family, employees or hospitality guests. 5 MINUTES TO THE MA BORDER & RTE 495 yet world's away. Beautiful 25.6 prime acres include Multiple outbuildings, a large dairy barn currently converted into retail space and storage, with a spacious hayloft, 12 greenhouses, pastures, irrigation pond & tile silo. Exceptional updated 1763 farm house offers a custom kitchen, newer roof, furnace, siding & Harvey windows soft & hardwood floors.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 4617368

联系方式

经纪公司：
Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan (Bedford)
代理经纪:
The Hvizda Team
(603)557-6661

联系方式

经纪公司：
Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan (Bedford)
代理经纪:
The Hvizda Team
(603)557-6661

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_