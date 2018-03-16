4551 Gulf Shore Blvd N

Truly an exceptional and rare offering along the Park Shore beachfront, this coveted Esplanade 03 stack lives like a beach house. 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit offers due west sunset views, over 2,600 square feet under air, and three Gulf front terraces all with direct step down access to the sugar sand beaches of Naples. The Esplanade is pet friendly and offers updated resort like amenities including 2 tennis courts, exercise room with sauna/steam rooms, gorgeous club room with billiards, and a Gulf side pool and spa with fire feature. The Esplanade affords an excellent location within close proximity to Venetian Village shops and dining and this unit also includes 2 premium garage spaces and extra storage.

Additional Property Details