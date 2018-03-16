高端地产新闻
Naples, FL, 34103 - United States

4551 Gulf Shore Blvd N

约¥13,906,642
原货币价格 $2,195,000
共管公寓

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 2623
    平方英尺

Truly an exceptional and rare offering along the Park Shore beachfront, this coveted Esplanade 03 stack lives like a beach house. 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit offers due west sunset views, over 2,600 square feet under air, and three Gulf front terraces all with direct step down access to the sugar sand beaches of Naples. The Esplanade is pet friendly and offers updated resort like amenities including 2 tennis courts, exercise room with sauna/steam rooms, gorgeous club room with billiards, and a Gulf side pool and spa with fire feature. The Esplanade affords an excellent location within close proximity to Venetian Village shops and dining and this unit also includes 2 premium garage spaces and extra storage.
MLS ID: 217070259

经纪公司：
Gulf Coast International Properties
代理经纪:
Gulf Coast International Properties
239-434-2558

