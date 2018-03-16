高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Kitchener, Canada - ¥6,810,770
免费询盘

Kitchener, N2K 1S4 - Canada

124 Woolwich Street

约¥6,810,770
原货币价格 $1,075,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 1
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 1428
    平方英尺

房产描述

124 Woolwich Street is comprised of a residential structure and a detached double-door garage on a total of 0.82 acres with A-1 Zoning. Irregularly shaped, the property dimensions are 68.18 (frontage on Woolwich Street) x 450.26 x 82.63 x 497.02 feet. 124 Woolwich offers great potential for residential development in close proximity to the highly desirable neighbourhoods of Kiwanis Park and Bridgeport North, minutes from Conestoga Parkway and a short distance from schools. (id:12244) Some of this listing content is licensed by The Canadian Real Estate Association and its member Real Estate Boards and Associations.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 30613940

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty Brokerage
代理经纪:
Lee Quaile
8884552134

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty Brokerage
代理经纪:
Lee Quaile
8884552134

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_