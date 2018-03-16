124 Woolwich Street is comprised of a residential structure and a detached double-door garage on a total of 0.82 acres with A-1 Zoning. Irregularly shaped, the property dimensions are 68.18 (frontage on Woolwich Street) x 450.26 x 82.63 x 497.02 feet. 124 Woolwich offers great potential for residential development in close proximity to the highly desirable neighbourhoods of Kiwanis Park and Bridgeport North, minutes from Conestoga Parkway and a short distance from schools. (id:12244) Some of this listing content is licensed by The Canadian Real Estate Association and its member Real Estate Boards and Associations.

Additional Property Details