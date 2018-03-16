高端地产新闻
在售 - Sanibel, FL, United States - ¥11,404,080
Sanibel, FL, 33957 - United States

2984 Wulfert Rd

约¥11,404,080
原货币价格 $1,800,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 5348
    平方英尺

房产描述

Luxury awaits you at this magnificent Sanctuary home. With over 5,300 square feet of living space to enjoy, every detail commands attention. From hand etched glass in the welcoming entry to custom cabinetry and high end appliances in the Chef's kitchen, the space lends ease of living at every turn. Volume ceilings, wet bar and fireplace, elevator and so much room to entertain on the air conditioned lanai overlooking a crystal clear pool and spa. Enjoy and relax poolside for the holidays! The over-sized garage boasts enough room for three cars, plus golf cart and/or toys, you choose! Located in Upper Wulfert on a very private cul-de-sac, relax and enjoy the breathtaking views of Pine Island Sound and The Sanctuary's impeccably groomed championship golf course. The Sanctuary life style is like no other, it is a lifestyle that you will love and a lifestyle you deserve--Welcome Home.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 217069810

联系方式

经纪公司：
John R Wood Island Real Estate Inc.
代理经纪:
John R Wood Island Real Estate Inc.
239-472-2411

