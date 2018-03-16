805 Sand Dollar Dr

Located within walking distance to the beach on a quiet cul de sac on Sanibels east end, this light and bright, partially elevated home is a must see! With four bedrooms and three baths this unique floor plan has a spacious living room with gas fireplace, fantastic kitchen that boasts granite countertops and leads into a family room/dining area. Lanai access from all major rooms of the house including the Master Suite that has two walk-in closets, built-in cabinets and master bath with double sinks, quartz counter and large shower. An elevated porch the length of the house overlooks the pool and the sea walled canal beyond. Boat dock with electric and water has a two lifts; jet ski and 10K. Additional features include pergo and tile floors, laundry room, electric and manual shutters, double garage and tons of storage space. Located in the Shell Harbor community, this east end island home has easy on and off island access. The neighborhood is connected by a network of canals that all lead out to the Gulf of Mexico and the island beaches. Owners also enjoy deeded beach access, spacious private beach parking lot and boardwalk.

