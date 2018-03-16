1050 Upper Cache

A short drive up Cache Creek finds this home nestled amongst the trees. Stunningly remodeled, this 7200 sq/ft home is simply beautiful. Walking through the front door you are greeted with an open living and dining room with an abundance of natural light. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout transition you seamlessly from the living room to an eat-in kitchen, guestroom and media nook. Separate pantry and a large mudroom provide ample storage. The large kitchen accommodates several cooks with granite counter tops, custom cabinets and Thermador appliances. The upstairs Master Suite looking out over the town toward the Tetons is a quiet place for renewal complete with private reading area/office, walk in closet and large custom bathroom. Three additional bedrooms complete the top floor.A completed partial basement with bonus livingroom, wet bar, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath create an extended option for a large family or multiple guests. Additional bonus space over the garage is great for a mother-law apartment, exercise room, office and more.Lush national forest abuts the 1.87 acre parcel creating privacy. Extensive new landscaping has been added around the perimeter of the home.