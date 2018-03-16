高端地产新闻
在售 - Irvine, United States - ¥8,654,429
Irvine, 92618 - United States

123 Prospect

约¥8,654,429
原货币价格 $1,366,000

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2559
    平方英尺

The house is located in a good community with excellent amenities. It is a Spanish style house built in 2015. In addition, the house is equipped with solar energy saving system. The property has 4 bedrooms and 4 baths, one of which is a suite with a living room and a side door for entering and exiting separately, furnished with refrigerator, cupboard, counter and a microwave. The two-story house, higher than neighbors' bungalows on both sides, has an open view for far and board areas. The living room, bathroom, laundry room and kitchen are upgraded with tiles, quality blinds. A new drainage system is added outside. The yards displays beautiful landscape with diverse plants and fruit trees. Two sets of refrigerator, washer, and dryer are available in the house. Central A/C system can be controlled separately, the smart Phone control system available.

上市日期: 2017年11月15日

MLS ID: TR17252355

分部：
CENTURY21 Excellence
代理经纪:
Teresa Martinez
6268201920

