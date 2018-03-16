高端地产新闻
在售 - Fair Haven, United States - ¥8,546,724
Fair Haven, 07704 - United States

32 Woodland Drive

约¥8,546,724
原货币价格 $1,349,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 0.56
    英亩

房产描述

LOVE FAIR HAVEN, NOT THE LOT SIZES? This beautiful home sits on one of the largest 240+ by 100 lots in the coveted River Oaks section. Enjoy the open floor plan with approx 37 feet from the kitchen, to Family room's masonry fireplace. 6 rooms on the first floor alone include; office, large 24 by 14.5 family room, open dining room with access to brick patio and another 20 by 14 living room. The kitchen, dining room and family room all have views of the lush deep yard. Other features include furniture grade cabinets, bright pantry, DCS Stove, SS Exhaust, SS dishwasher, 4 drawer SS refrigerator with kids drawer. Plus hot water heat NOT forced hot air, Marvin and Pella windows! If you know Fair Haven, you know this is a special find. Owner NJ lic Realtor. All measurements approximate.

MLS ID: 21743501

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PARADIGM REALTY GROUP
代理经纪:
Meg Tracy
(732) 895-2295

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PARADIGM REALTY GROUP
代理经纪:
Meg Tracy
(732) 895-2295

