1922 202nd Place Se

Incredible one-of-a-kind property, perched on 1.8 private acres in desirable Loree Estates. Custom designed with top of line materials and finishes to accentuate its stunning architecture. Three levels of thoughtfully crafted spaces. Kitchen is a masterpiece w/ Viking, SubZero, Gaggenau, Bosch & the finest of cherry woods. The master suite is opulent with multi-head shower, heated floors and an expansive vanity. Each bedroom has it's own bath. The grounds are spacious. A truly stunning home.