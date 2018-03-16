高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Sammamish, United States - ¥12,005,962
免费询盘

Sammamish, 98075 - United States

1922 202nd Place Se

约¥12,005,962
原货币价格 $1,895,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5016
    平方英尺 (1.8 英亩)

房产描述

Incredible one-of-a-kind property, perched on 1.8 private acres in desirable Loree Estates. Custom designed with top of line materials and finishes to accentuate its stunning architecture. Three levels of thoughtfully crafted spaces. Kitchen is a masterpiece w/ Viking, SubZero, Gaggenau, Bosch & the finest of cherry woods. The master suite is opulent with multi-head shower, heated floors and an expansive vanity. Each bedroom has it's own bath. The grounds are spacious. A truly stunning home.

MLS ID: 1217997

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX INTEGRITY
代理经纪:
Cory Brandt
(206) 419-2679

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX INTEGRITY
代理经纪:
Cory Brandt
(206) 419-2679

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_