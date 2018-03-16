32556 Buffalo Park Road

Rare offering. Grand, magnificent and awe-inspiring are descriptive terms that come to mind as you enter this spectacular estate in sought after Hangen Ranch. Returning home each day from all that Colorado offers, the secluded mountainside setting will draw you in as you immerse yourself in luxury. Experience inspirational view corridors across your meadow and up the valley to Mount Evans. This home is a delight to entertain in boasting an incredible chef's kitchen including every imaginable appointment. An open concept design moves you from great room and dining room - flowing onto the western deck for Colorado postcard views. Palatial master retreat includes a private study. Elevator to all floors, a theater room, gym room and other flex spaces allow for your customization. 2000+ SF detached garage or convert to a horse barn. 45 mins to Downtown Denver. Approx 1 hour to DIA or World Class Skiing. Don't miss the 3D virtual tour and video flyover-click film reel under photos.