高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Evergreen, United States - ¥22,174,600
免费询盘

Evergreen, 80439 - United States

32556 Buffalo Park Road

约¥22,174,600
原货币价格 $3,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 10135
    平方英尺 (9.68 英亩)

房产描述

Rare offering. Grand, magnificent and awe-inspiring are descriptive terms that come to mind as you enter this spectacular estate in sought after Hangen Ranch. Returning home each day from all that Colorado offers, the secluded mountainside setting will draw you in as you immerse yourself in luxury. Experience inspirational view corridors across your meadow and up the valley to Mount Evans. This home is a delight to entertain in boasting an incredible chef's kitchen including every imaginable appointment. An open concept design moves you from great room and dining room - flowing onto the western deck for Colorado postcard views. Palatial master retreat includes a private study. Elevator to all floors, a theater room, gym room and other flex spaces allow for your customization. 2000+ SF detached garage or convert to a horse barn. 45 mins to Downtown Denver. Approx 1 hour to DIA or World Class Skiing. Don't miss the 3D virtual tour and video flyover-click film reel under photos.

MLS ID: 4767860

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX ALLIANCE EVERGREEN
代理经纪:
Andrew McWilliams
(303) 517-5056

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX ALLIANCE EVERGREEN
代理经纪:
Andrew McWilliams
(303) 517-5056

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_