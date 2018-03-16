高端地产新闻
在售 - Federal Way, United States - ¥8,673,436
Federal Way, 98023 - United States

30427 25th Place Sw

约¥8,673,436
原货币价格 $1,369,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6260
    平方英尺 (0.29 英亩)

房产描述

Gorgeous Bright & cheerful Sensational Luxury Home w/5 Bedrooms & 3.5 Bathrooms & Puget Sound View. 6,260 sf of Masterful Design & Craftsmanship w/ a European Flair. Very high ceiling, Slab Granite & Travertine Counters, Stainless steel appliances , Heated Porcelain Tile Floors, High Tech Wiring for Sound System & Theater Room. All the Amenities you would expect and more ! This is the absolute best deal at $ 219 per sq ft located few blocks from similar home priced at $ 2,808,900. Don't miss it.

MLS ID: 1219274

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX EASTSIDE BROKERS INC
代理经纪:
Lee Tayebi
4259564054

