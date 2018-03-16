166 Hickory Ridge Rd

First time offered! Near Newport and Little Buffalo State Park! A rare opportunity to own your own 143 acre wooded mountain with a breath taking view of four counties! Follow the 1/2 mile private drive to the top where an A-Frame/Lodge known as "Hilholme" was used as a recreational retreat over the last 50+ years! Plenty of great hunting for deer, bear, turkey, etc.! ATV Trails! The land is pristine! Over 3,000 feet of road frontage with endless possibilities! Private locked access driveway!