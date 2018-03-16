高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Newport, PA, United States - ¥7,539,364
免费询盘

Newport, PA, 17074 - United States

166 Hickory Ridge Rd

约¥7,539,364
原货币价格 $1,190,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 2056
    平方英尺 (143.37 英亩)

房产描述

First time offered! Near Newport and Little Buffalo State Park! A rare opportunity to own your own 143 acre wooded mountain with a breath taking view of four counties! Follow the 1/2 mile private drive to the top where an A-Frame/Lodge known as "Hilholme" was used as a recreational retreat over the last 50+ years! Plenty of great hunting for deer, bear, turkey, etc.! ATV Trails! The land is pristine! Over 3,000 feet of road frontage with endless possibilities! Private locked access driveway!

MLS ID: 1000092172

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX REALTY ASSOCIATES
代理经纪:
Steve Hawbecker
(717) 877-5599

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX REALTY ASSOCIATES
代理经纪:
Steve Hawbecker
(717) 877-5599

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_