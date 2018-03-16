高端地产新闻
在售 - Spring, TX, United States - ¥14,730,270
Spring, TX, 77380 - United States

230 Starlight Place

约¥14,730,270
原货币价格 $2,325,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6925
    平方英尺 (1.41 英亩)

房产描述

1.5 story John Post custom nestled on 1.4 acres in Grogan's Point! High ceilings, architectural aspects & impeccable attention to detail thruout. Lives like a 1 story w/both frmls, study, 3 FPs, island kitch w/SS appls & bkfast bar opens to bkfast rm & den; large master + 3 generous bdrms down; elevator to 2nd flr retreat featuring 2nd mastr, gamerm w/full kitch & huge bonus rm. Private, resort style yard w/summer kitch, pool & spa surrounded by mature trees. Oversized 4 car garage & generator!

MLS ID: 41169449

