230 Starlight Place

1.5 story John Post custom nestled on 1.4 acres in Grogan's Point! High ceilings, architectural aspects & impeccable attention to detail thruout. Lives like a 1 story w/both frmls, study, 3 FPs, island kitch w/SS appls & bkfast bar opens to bkfast rm & den; large master + 3 generous bdrms down; elevator to 2nd flr retreat featuring 2nd mastr, gamerm w/full kitch & huge bonus rm. Private, resort style yard w/summer kitch, pool & spa surrounded by mature trees. Oversized 4 car garage & generator!