在售 - East Hills, NY, United States - ¥11,087,300
East Hills, NY, 11577 - United States

192 Overlook Ter

约¥11,087,300
原货币价格 $1,750,000
详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4100
    平方英尺 (11700.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

EAST HILLS. Brand new construction with over 4 000 square feet of interior space. Enjoy a home that is not only generous but functional and smart. Each space is designed with utility and beauty in mind. Every closet is deep and over accommodating. This home boasts 5 over sized bedrooms 4.5 baths a laundry room on the second floor super sized mudroom And a grand kitchen. The first floor is also equipped with a bedroom with an en suite bathroom. The huge backyard which is situated on a third of an acre is completely flat and usable and even big enough for a pool. There is also exclusive access to the state of the art recreational facility of East Hills park.

MLS ID: 2985887

联系方式

分部：
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
代理经纪:
Dimitra Samas
516.621.3555

