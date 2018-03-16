192 Overlook Ter

房产描述

EAST HILLS. Brand new construction with over 4 000 square feet of interior space. Enjoy a home that is not only generous but functional and smart. Each space is designed with utility and beauty in mind. Every closet is deep and over accommodating. This home boasts 5 over sized bedrooms 4.5 baths a laundry room on the second floor super sized mudroom And a grand kitchen. The first floor is also equipped with a bedroom with an en suite bathroom. The huge backyard which is situated on a third of an acre is completely flat and usable and even big enough for a pool. There is also exclusive access to the state of the art recreational facility of East Hills park.